Southeast Missouri State president gets new contract

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The governing board of Southeast Missouri State University has given the school's president a contract extension.

The (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian reports that the university's board of regents unanimously voted Monday to offer Carlos Vargas-Aburto a new, three-year contract. He's been the university's president since July 2015.

The university says no salary increase or additional compensation was included at this time. The board last year set Vargas' salary at $278,000 for the new fiscal year beginning July 1, with an annual annuity of $30,000.

The new contract runs through June 30, 2020.

