Coca-Cola bottler to expand to AR, MO; adds 100 jobs

A bottling company based in Mississippi has announced an expansion of operations in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. More jobs were announced as well.

Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works, Inc., an independent Coca-Cola bottling company headquartered in Corinth, MS, released the announcement Thursday.

Definitive agreements surrounding the expansion are expected to be complete by fall 2017.

The company stated they expect to "invest in facilities in the area, as well as new job opportunities."

Those new jobs including hiring about 100 people in Jonesboro and Searcy.

“While we currently do not operate in these great states, our future territory affords us the opportunity to make significant investments in our new communities through infrastructure and job opportunities, particularly in Jonesboro,” Martin Williams, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling said as part of the release.

A job fair with the company is scheduled for July 8 to fill an immediate need for delivery drivers. The company is seeking drivers with a valid Class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The Coca-Cola job fair will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Jonesboro, 2840 South Caraway Road, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

For more job openings with the bottler, click here.

