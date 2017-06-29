City of Paragould hiring E911 dispatchers

The City of Paragould is now accepting applications for E911 dispatcher positions with the police department.

According to a news release from Chief Todd Stovall, successful candidates must meet the following requirements:

Graduation from a high school or GED equivalent with specialized course work in general office practices such as typing, filing, accounting or bookkeeping

Two years of increasingly responsible related experience, or any equivalent combination of related education and experience

Minimum age of 18

No felony and/or Class A misdemeanor convictions

Successful completion of a background investigation

The city will require a medical examination and a drug screen after an offer of employment has been made to a job applicant and prior to the commencement of the employment duties of such applicant and will condition an offer of employment on the results of such examination

Certificate on ACIC Terminal Operations (obtained within the first six months of employment)

Applications may be printed from the city’s Human Resources web page or can be picked up at City Hall, 301 W. Court St. Applications can be turned in at the Human Resources Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Human Resources Director Tisha Baldwin at (870) 239-7511.

