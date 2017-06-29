Literacy project reaches many thanks to several groups - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Literacy project reaches many thanks to several groups

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group effort by Region 8 non-profits and businesses helped give the gift of reading to children.

The Rotary Club of Jonesboro, Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, Barnes and Noble, and Rogues Gallery worked together to gather books for area children.

Representatives from each group spent Tuesday morning delivering books to The Apple Tree Daycare Center in Jonesboro.

The project stemmed from an idea from rotary member Dr. Norman Stafford.

Rotary provided a grant to CRDC to purchase the books with the help of Jonesboro’s Barnes and Noble.

Barnes and Noble ordered close to a thousand books for the literacy program.

“I have been attracted to the literacy project, and I was on the board of CRDC and I saw there was a need for the kids in so I brought it up to rotary, and they approved it,” Stafford said.

New books weren’t the only reading materials donated in honor of the literacy event.

Rogues Gallery Comic Book Shop in Jonesboro donated several hundred comic books to the CRDC which were given to Abilities Unlimited.

This was all organized in hopes of encouraging literacy across the area.  

Jennifer Johnson with the CRDC said more than 1,000 children and adults received books through this large partnership. 

