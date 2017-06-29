Prosecutor files formal charges in deadly downtown shooting

Scott Ellington, district prosecuting attorney for the Second Judicial District, filed formal charges Wednesday against two men accused of a May 14 shooting at The Basement in downtown Jonesboro that left one man dead.

Kalius J. “KK” Lane, 20, and Chauncey Thomas, 19, both of Jonesboro are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

Ellington said in a news release Thursday that both men could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Early on the morning of May 14, police responded to The Basement, 311 S. Main, regarding a shooting at a party in the venue.

Montario Barnes died at the scene. Six other victims were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses identified both defendants as the suspects, Ellington said, and detectives obtained warrants for their arrests.

Thomas surrendered to authorities the same day as the shooting. United States Marshals arrested Lane in Texas where he had fled.

A Region 8 News investigation found that both men have lengthy criminal pasts.

