Judge sets bond for man arrested for monument's destruction - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Judge sets bond for man arrested for monument's destruction

Michael Tate Reed (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) Michael Tate Reed (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Bond is set at $100,000 bond for a 32-year-old man who police say intentionally crashed his car into the Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol.
    
Michael Tate Reed appeared in court Thursday via a video feed from the Pulaski County jail. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Reed made multiple outbursts and told his public defender, Peggy Egan, that he did not need her services.
    
Authorities say Reed destroyed Arkansas' monument less than 24 hours after it was placed outside the Capitol. He was arrested in 2014 for doing the same thing to Oklahoma's Ten Commandments statue.
    
Egan told the judge that there may be "mental health concerns" in Reed's case. Reed's relatives told The Oklahoman in 2014 that he has bipolar disorder and "some type of schizophrenia."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Literacy project reaches many thanks to several groups

    Literacy project reaches many thanks to several groups

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:49:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:48:30 GMT
    (Source: CRDC)(Source: CRDC)

    A group effort by Region 8 non-profits and businesses helped give the gift of reading to children.

    A group effort by Region 8 non-profits and businesses helped give the gift of reading to children.

  • BREAKING

    Traffic now open above, below Harrisburg Road overpass

    Traffic now open above, below Harrisburg Road overpass

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:31:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:37:10 GMT

    It may still be slow going, but drivers are being allowed to travel over the Harrisburg Road overpass as well as underneath it.

    It may still be slow going, but drivers are being allowed to travel over the Harrisburg Road overpass as well as underneath it.

  • Coca-Cola bottler to expand to AR, MO; adds 100 jobs

    Coca-Cola bottler to expand to AR, MO; adds 100 jobs

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:55:13 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:20:19 GMT

    A bottling company based in Mississippi has announced an expansion of operations in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. More jobs were announced as well.

    A bottling company based in Mississippi has announced an expansion of operations in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. More jobs were announced as well.

    •   
Powered by Frankly