2 adults charged in the deaths of 2 children

Jonathan Daniel Welborn (Source: Saline Co. Jail via Vinelink) Jonathan Daniel Welborn (Source: Saline Co. Jail via Vinelink)
Brittany Nichole Hairston (Source: Saline Co. Jail via Vinelink) Brittany Nichole Hairston (Source: Saline Co. Jail via Vinelink)
Two adults were arrested in the deaths of two young children.

According to Little Rock affiliate KARK, Saline County authorities were called to Paron for a missing pickup truck with two children inside. The truck was found in a pond.

Two children, a two-year-old girl and a six-month-old boy, were found in the truck. They later died.

Jonathan Daniel Welborn, 30, and Brittany Nichole Hairston, 26, both of Benton were arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor.

