A Better Region 8: Major projects progress 6/29

When it comes to the two convention center projects and the mixed-use development at Hilltop, communication is key. In recent editorials, we’ve encouraged the primary players in these projects to reach out to us and to this point only one person took us up on the offer.

Our editorial board decided to reach out directly to the right people and ask them to give updates.

So what updates do we have?

These are the pictures I took of the O’Reilly convention center project over time, and here's the newest one. There are no visible signs of construction but A-State distributed this picture of the band’s high platform being moved off the site. In an email, Tim O’Reilly said: "60-90 days would be the potential start of construction pending discussions with A&P."

These are the first two pictures of the Greensboro Village development at Hilltop in Jonesboro and, for comparison, These are the pictures taken this week. Gary Harpole, of Halsey Thrasher Harpole said: "Despite a very wet Spring, infrastructure development is moving along at a very good pace. We are moving a lot of dirt to build the site, and you can begin to see the early stages of where the main roads are going to be in the southern half of the development." In terms of vertical development, foundations and steel he said: “We do have 20% of the total acreage under contract; and another 20% in active negotiations." He also offered to let me take a look at the future boulevard via GPS. I think I'll take him up on that for a future Better Region 8 Editorial.

Here are the first two pictures of the Keller Convention Center project on the south side of Jonesboro. And here's the one I took this week. Not much has changed but Region 8 News did a story on a renewed focus on the project. We reached out to CEO Chris Keller via email and have yet to hear back from him on when construction begins or a general progress update.

Thank you to those who emailed us back. Your communication has been straight forward and very helpful. For those who haven’t gotten back to us yet, please know that when you do, we will update our viewers and as always, we will be fair.

Communicating, keeping the public informed, being accountable, and seeing things through to completion, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

