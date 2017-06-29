Shoplifting suspects arrested--shopping carts and all - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Shoplifting suspects arrested--shopping carts and all

Nico Demetries Ransom (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Nico Demetries Ransom (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Charles Edward Farmer (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Charles Edward Farmer (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Felicia Lavette Jackson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Felicia Lavette Jackson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police say three people accused of shoplifting from Home Depot stole more than merchandise; they even took two shopping carts.

According to court documents, Wednesday afternoon 25-year-old Charles Edward Farmer of North Little Rock and Nico Demetries Ransom of Monroe, Ark., ran out of Home Depot, 711 E. Parker Rd. with two shopping carts full of merchandise without paying for them.

A witness saw the two men load the items into a white Chevy Impala then drive out of the parking lot.

The witness called 911 and reported what he saw, then followed the vehicle.

A Cash police officer stopped it a short time later at Jordan’s Quick Stop and detained the two men and the driver, 30-year-old Felicia Lavette Jackson of Little Rock.

Police reported finding all of the property—valued at $3,367—taken from the store, including two shopping baskets, in the trunk of the car.

On Thursday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge all three suspects with shoplifting $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000; a Class D felony. If convicted, they could face up to six years in prison and as much as a $10,000 fine.

Because all three are from central Arkansas with no ties to Jonesboro, he set each of their bonds at $20,000 cash/surety and ordered them to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

