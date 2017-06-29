American Civil Liberties Union suing 3 Arkansas cities - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

American Civil Liberties Union suing 3 Arkansas cities

(Source: ACLU of Arkansas) (Source: ACLU of Arkansas)
Fayetteville (AP) -

An American Civil Liberties Union spokesman says the union is suing three Arkansas cities over ordinances that ban panhandling.
    
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the suits filed Tuesday argue the measures in Rogers, Fort Smith and Hot Springs infringe on free speech rights.
    
Spokeswoman Holly Dickson says the law on panhandling has changed. A November ruling in the U.S. District Court in Little Rock overturned a state anti-begging law as an infringement of free speech.
    
Several cities in Arkansas have anti-panhandling ordinances, but Rogers, Fort Smith and Hot Springs are the only ones enforcing them.
    
The suits seek to overturn the ordinances and money for attorney fees.
    
Dickson says the union is also planning to challenge an anti-loitering law in Arkansas that's scheduled to take effect Aug. 1.

