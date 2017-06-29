NEA Humane Society at capacity

The NEA Humane Society is right now over capacity with animals, officials said Thursday. (Source: KAIT)

This dog is one of several animals at the NEA Humane Society in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

An animal shelter has too many occupants!

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society in Jonesboro is over capacity.

The director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, Margaret Shepherd, said they are full up!

“We’ve just been inundated with surrendered dogs and cats,” Shepherd said. “We’re over capacity at over 100 pets who are currently housed at our shelter.”

Shepherd said they’ve gotten animals from everywhere.

“We’re getting them from all over the place,” Shepherd said. “We had a really nice woman from the Arkansas Highway Department that brought us two puppies just yesterday. We have law enforcement that find them at abandoned homes in the country all the time. So, we try to help as much as we can.”

Shepherd said the need for adoptions is immediate.

“Before we can take in any more animals,” Shepherd said. “We’re really going to have to get some people out here to adopt some of these cuties that we have. There’s a lot more that are really needing homes right now.”

Shepherd said they are reaching out to the hearts of those in Region 8 to add man’s best friend to their family.

“Right now, we are over capacity,” Shepherd said. “At over 100 animals right now. So, we’d love it. If you’ve been considering adding a new pet to your home, come out and see some of the dogs and cats we have right now.”

Shepherd said each animal they receive is treated for all their medical conditions.

“When animals come into our care,” Shepherd said. “Within the first hour, they are vaccinated, started on d worming, treated for fleas and ticks, skin conditions and any other conditions they may have. So, we typically ask for a $10 to $15 surrender fee to help cover some of those costs.”

Shepherd said if you need to find a home for your pet, not to bring it to them at this time.

Instead, she said they can help you get the word out your pet needs a new home.

“If you are looking for a home for your pet,” Shepherd said. “Try to network that pet through friends and family and we’ll even help you by cross posting it on our Facebook page.”

Shepherd said if you’re interested in adopting one of their pets, you can visit their location at 6111 East Highland Drive in Jonesboro or send them an email.

She said they will then send you and adoption form to fill out for the pet of your choice.

You can also contact them by calling (870) 932-5185 or click here to go to their website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android