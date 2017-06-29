Fire on Arkansas 158 damages home

A home on Arkansas 158 was a complete loss after a fire Thursday. (Source: KAIT)

A fire Thursday afternoon in the 4500 block of Highway 158 completely damaged a home, Lake City Fire Chief Chris Snyder said.

The home was a total loss and authorities believe the fire started in a stove. A person was at home when it happened and the person was able to get out unharmed, Snyder said.

Firefighters from Bay, Lake City and Southridge battled the blaze, which was called in around 5:15 p.m.

