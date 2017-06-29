Project widens highway to five lanes

A pair of road projects will eventually meet and help streamline traffic from Batesville to Cave City, officials said Thursday.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department are widening Highway 167, adding a center turning lane and an additional north and south lane.

The construction on the section of highway from Batesville to Antioch Road just wrapped up.

AHTD crews started widening that area in November 2014 and finished in May. It cost $19 million.

Now, crews have moved just north of there to widen the highway from Antioch Road to Cave City.

That is estimated to cost $16.5 million.

District 5 Engineer Bruce Street said improving roads will help the county’s economy.

“We not only generate jobs for the local people doing the work, jobs are generated by businesses willing to relocate and come to the area and hopefully set up shop,” Street said. “And they can travel and get their merchandise to and from their factories and industries better on a safer, wider road.”

The five-lane project actually began several years ago in Bald Knob and was completed to Batesville.

Street said eventually the five lanes will extend all the way to Ash Flat to connect with Highway 62.

