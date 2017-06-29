Flood damage impacts KC's on the Current

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A fire Thursday afternoon in the 4500 block of Highway 158 completely damaged a home, Lake City Fire Chief Chris Snyder said.
An animal shelter has too many occupants.
The city of Piggott has recently seen a spike in people riding ATVs in city limits.
The Delta Regional Authorities is making it their mission to help small towns across the region uplift their communities. According to Joshua Price, digital communications manager for Delta Regional Authority, they have launched a new initiative, a creative placemaking workshop, back in May. Price said DRA has partnered with the National Endowment for the Arts, ArtPlace America, and the national leader of the Rural Policy Research Institute to provide a $30,000 grant and up to 50 ho...
KC's on the Current employees are dealing with negative impacts after flooding damaged their business.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
