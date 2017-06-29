Flood damage impacts KC's on the Current

KC's on the Current employees are dealing with negative impacts after flooding damaged their business.

The business was actually getting ready for the summer weeks before flooding hit the area in May.

During the major flooding, their office was damaged and now it must be torn down.

The business is operating out of a temporary building on the campground and one employee says the location is having a negative impact.

"It's kind of hard for people to kind of see us," said employee Austin Leroux. "Everybody's used to seeing us because we're usually on the road."

Leroux also said the floodwaters had damaged some of their equipment.

"All the mud and stuff from the flood had gotten most of it dirty and damaged," he said. "We've been repairing and cleaning equipment."

Several employees said they were unsure when they would be in a permanent office.

They anticipate spending the rest of the summer working out of a temporary office.

The office will be staffed each week from Thursday until Sunday through July.

