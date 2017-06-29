Prosecutor nominated for US attorney post in Arkansas

Cody Hiland was nominated Thursday to serve as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas (Source: Faulkner County, Arkansas website)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A central Arkansas prosecutor has been nominated for a U.S. attorney post in the state.

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has nominated Cody Hiland to serve as U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Arkansas.

Hiland is currently the prosecuting attorney for the state's 20th judicial district, which includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. Hiland has formerly worked at the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the Arkansas Transitional Employment Board and is a former legislative liaison and aide for former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

He ran unsuccessfully for the state appeals court last year.

Chris Thyer resigned as U.S. attorney for the district in March at the request of the U.S. attorney general, as is typical of federal prosecutors after a new president takes office.

