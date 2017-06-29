Police department warns those riding ATV's

The city of Piggott has recently seen a spike in people riding ATV's in city limits.

According to Piggott Mayor Jim Poole, within the week the city has received numerous calls about the issue and now the police department is stepping in.

"In the last week, we've had a lot of close calls," he said. "We've had a lot of people that were concerned that turned in complaints on this."

The Piggott Police Department now plans to issue warnings to anyone caught riding an ATV in city limits.



"We want to get it back within the law," he said. "It's Arkansas state statute that you can't ride these all-terrain vehicles on city streets or roads, except under certain conditions."

Poole says he wants to put a stop to the issue before someone gets injured.

"We're trying to stop that before we do have a bad accident or somebody gets hurt."

Mayor Poole said both adults and children have been seen riding ATV's in town.

He said the police department plans to warn both children and their parents if kids are found riding the vehicles in the city.

