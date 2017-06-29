Counties added to disaster assistance list

Two Region 8 counties have been added to a federal disaster assistance list, helping people to receive assistance from storms earlier this year.

According to a media release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, people in White and Woodruff counties are eligible for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration.

The assistance is for people impacted by storms between April 26 and May 19 through the FEMA Individuals and Households Program.

Under the program, people can receive grants for rental assistance or temporary housing, home repairs not covered by insurance, grants for serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including medical, dental and funeral expenses and low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

People interested in receiving help can call 1-800-621-3362 or go to the website, disasterassistance.gov.

