Two dead, one injured in wreck

A Craighead County man and a Southeast Missouri man were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Baxter County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Phillip Earl Woods of Jonesboro and Jimmy Dewayne Lowe of Kennett were both traveling on U.S. 62 in Henderson around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened, the report noted.

Woods, who was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre, was going east while Lowe, who was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan, was going west. According to the report, the LeSabre crossed into the westbound lane and hit the Caravan head-on.

An unnamed juvenile, who was in the vehicle with Woods, was also injured in the wreck. The juvenile was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., ASP said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android