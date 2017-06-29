Two dead, one injured in wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two dead, one injured in wreck

(Source: Arkansas State Police) (Source: Arkansas State Police)
HENDERSON, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County man and a Southeast Missouri man were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Baxter County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. 

Phillip Earl Woods of Jonesboro and Jimmy Dewayne Lowe of Kennett were both traveling on U.S. 62 in Henderson around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened, the report noted

Woods, who was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre, was going east while Lowe, who was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan, was going west. According to the report, the LeSabre crossed into the westbound lane and hit the Caravan head-on. 

An unnamed juvenile, who was in the vehicle with Woods, was also injured in the wreck. The juvenile was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., ASP said. 

