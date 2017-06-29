At 10: Thieves get away with stolen items, shopping carts includ - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Thieves get away with stolen items, shopping carts included

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Three people were arrested, accused of shoplifting, including taking the shopping carts.

Plus, Japhanie Gray tells us how one Region 8 cemetery is getting some much-needed repairs.

And, Symphonie Privett brings us her special report: The Sugar Wars, at 10.

  • Sugar Wars: how to keep your family healthy

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:21:52 GMT
    Sugar--- some experts are calling it public enemy #1 and war is being waged to knock it out of your family’s diet.

  • Two dead, one injured in wreck

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:43:06 GMT
    A Craighead County man and a Southeast Missouri man were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in Baxter County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. 

  • Counties added to disaster assistance list

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:30:40 GMT
    Two Arkansas counties have been added to a federal disaster declaration, helping people to receive assistance from storms earlier this year. 

