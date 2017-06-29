Cemetery receives grant for vandalism repairs

The city of Paragould just recently received a nearly $10,000 grant that will be used to repair vandalized areas in the Linwood Cemetery.

One of the main targets is the Linwood Mausoleum which, according to Bryan Horn, the cemetery sexton, has been damaged several times.

“First off, the door is very hard to open because it is old and heavy,” said Horn. “Then we have windows that have to be replaced from being busted out. The gutters have also got to be replaced because a few of them were stolen a few years ago for the copper.”

Horn said he is very thankful for the grant and that it makes him feel good knowing the mausoleum will be back to normal.

“It is an old building with a lot of history in there, so it is going to be nice to see it get fixed,” said Horn.

The spearhead behind receiving the grant was Julia Davis, deputy city clerk, and Andrea Williams, the city clerk.

“We applied for a grant with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program because we feel the beauty of our cemetery should be kept up,” said Davis.

The two ladies made their way back from accepting the grant in Little Rock with $9,999.

“This money will be used to replace the windows and gutters,” said Williams. “It will also fix the door which we have a lot of residents with keys because they have family inside the mausoleum. It’s not easy for them to get to them because of how difficult it is to open the door.”

Davis added having this money to solve these problems is very important to her.

“The cemetery is in my grandparents’ backyard so I grew up in it,” said Davis. “I just think it is a beautiful place that needs to be kept pretty and needs to be restored.”

Williams agreed, saying she credits Horn for the amount of work he has put into the cemetery to keep it up.

“I am very proud of our cemetery sexton who takes a lot of pride in our cemetery and does a lot of work out there to make sure that everything is neat and clean,” said Williams. “If there is vandalism, he is there to take care of it as soon as it happens.”

Horn said he expects the repairs to begin as soon as possible.

