Aquatic center's roof heavily damaged by hail

After hail during an April storm heavily damaged the retractable roof at the Paragould Aquatics Center, the city is now working to replace it.

“I remember coming in the next day and it looked like someone had taken an automatic weapon and shot at our roof,” said Pat Austin, parks and recreation director.

Austin said the hail damaged all 160 panels of the roof.

“We are looking at $100,000 worth of damage here,” said Austin. “But thankfully, we have insurance to cover it.”

Austin said the roofing company they are working with is in Canada and the roof is being made in Switzerland.

“It takes about six to eight weeks to get it here so it will probably be here in August,” said Austin. “That’s when we will start installing it.”

Austin said they decided to go with a light blue color for the roof rather than clear.

