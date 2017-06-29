Playground to be added to community center

The Paragould Community Center is looking to make some changes in the near future.

According to Pat Austin, parks and recreation director, a playground is something she said would make a great addition to the facility.

“For years we have bounced the idea around back and forth but we have never been able to do it because the funds were assisting another need somewhere else,” said Austin. “Now we feel like we are at a point where we can start looking harder at getting a playground at the community center.”

Austin said with a number of kids that come to the community center to play soccer, a playground would be the icing on the cake for them.

“We have everything they could possibly need,” said Austin. “The only thing we are lacking is a playground. It is all about the kids being able to have another place where they can interact with each other safely.”

Austin said a playground would cost them around $160,000 to install in an open area near the soccer fields.

“We are still working with a grant writer for the funds and we have many who are dedicated to seeing this playground happen,” said Austin. “They cut funding on us left and right in Little Rock, particularly in the parks department, but if we don't get it this year, we'll apply next year. Eventually, we will have a playground out here.”

The city is also looking at upgrading the audio and visual technology in the facility.

Austin said this upgrade is needed because they need to make sure they are not outdated.

“We have a lot of people meet in our meeting rooms here at the community center,” said Austin. “This will better serve them during presentations or whatever other use they will have.”

The cost of the upgrade is $40,000.

