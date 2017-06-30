Sun Belt Conference announces 2017-18 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Schedules

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Thursday. The conference will utilize an 18-game conference schedule for each men’s and women’s basketball program.

Men’s and women’s basketball games will be played on a Thursday-Saturday schedule as doubleheaders during the 2017-18 season. Travel partners will be utilized as men’s and women’s teams will play identical opponents during doubleheaders. The opening weekend of conference play will follow a Friday-Sunday schedule as league games start on Friday, December 29, and continue on Sunday, December 31.

“Moving the schedule to Thursday-Saturday doubleheaders is the right decision for the benefit of our men’s and women’s basketball teams,” Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson said. “This is the second consecutive year our basketball student-athletes, coaches and fans will see the benefits of our 12-team membership structure with six sets of travel partners located in seven states. A 12-team league allows for a manageable travel schedule for our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes that results in less missed class time and much more time on campus rather than on airplanes and buses.”

Travel partners will be utilized for two-game road trips throughout the conference schedule to maximize rest, minimize travel times and limit missed class time for men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes. Men’s and women’s basketball teams will only travel four times for two-game road trips and will each take just one, single-game road trip all season. Those single-game road trips will be for rivalry games.

Tip times for conference games will be announced by each institution at a later date.

The 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball season will be the second in which an 18-game schedule with 12 teams will be utilized. All 12 men’s and women’s basketball teams will travel to the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, March 6-11, in New Orleans at Lakefront Arena. It will be the fifth consecutive tournament held in New Orleans.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule

Friday December 29, 2017

Texas State at Appalachian State

ULM at Arkansas State

UTA at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Troy

Georgia State at South Alabama

Louisiana at Little Rock

Sunday December 31, 2017

UTA at Appalachian State

Louisiana at Arkansas State

Texas State at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at South Alabama

Georgia State at Troy

ULM at Little Rock

Thursday January 4, 2018

Appalachian State at Louisiana

Arkansas State at Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina at ULM

Little Rock at Georgia State

South Alabama at Texas State

Troy at UTA

Saturday January 6, 2018

Appalachian State at ULM

Arkansas State at Georgia State

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

Little Rock at Georgia Southern

South Alabama at UTA

Troy at Texas State

Thursday January 11, 2018

Georgia State at Appalachian State

Texas State at Arkansas State

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

UTA at Little Rock

Saturday January 13, 2018

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

UTA at Arkansas State

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

Texas State at Little Rock

ULM at Louisiana

Troy at South Alabama

Thursday January 18, 2018

Appalachian State at Troy

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama

Louisiana at UTA

ULM at Texas State

Saturday January 20, 2018

Appalachian State at South Alabama

Arkansas State at Little Rock

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Georgia Southern at Georgia State

Louisiana at Texas State

ULM at UTA

Thursday January 25, 2018

Little Rock at Appalachian State

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Texas State at Georgia Southern

UTA at Georgia State

South Alabama at Louisiana

Troy at ULM

Saturday January 27, 2018

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

Little Rock at Coastal Carolina

UTA at Georgia Southern

Texas State at Georgia State

Troy at Louisiana

South Alabama at ULM

Thursday February 1, 2018

Appalachian State at UTA

Georgia State at Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina at Texas State

Georgia Southern at Little Rock

Saturday February 3, 2018

Appalachian State at Texas State

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina at UTA

Georgia State at Little Rock

Louisiana at ULM

South Alabama at Troy

Thursday February 8, 2018

Arkansas State at Troy

ULM at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Georgia State

Little Rock at South Alabama

Saturday February 10, 2018

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State at South Alabama

Louisiana at Georgia Southern

ULM at Georgia State

Little Rock at Troy

Texas State at UTA

Thursday February 15, 2018

South Alabama at Appalachian State

Troy at Coastal Carolina

Texas State at Louisiana

UTA at ULM

Saturday February 17, 2018

Troy at Appalachian State

Little Rock at Arkansas State

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

UTA at Louisiana

Texas State at ULM

Thursday February 22, 2018

Appalachian State at Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina at Little Rock

Georgia Southern at UTA

Georgia State Texas State

Louisiana at Troy

ULM at South Alabama

Saturday February 24, 2018

Appalachian State at Little Rock

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

Georgia Southern at Texas State

Georgia State at UTA

Louisiana at South Alabama

ULM at Troy

Thursday March 1, 2018

Arkansas State at Louisiana

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

Troy at Georgia State

Little Rock at ULM

Saturday March 3, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State

Arkansas State at ULM

Troy at Georgia Southern

South Alabama at Georgia State

Little Rock at Louisiana

UTA at Texas State