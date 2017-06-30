Flaherty Selected to SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis Redbirds starting pitcher Jack Flaherty has been selected to represent the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which takes place on Sunday, July 9 as part of Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend festivities in Miami.

Flaherty, who will represent the U.S. Team in the showcase, follows 2016 selections Carson Kelly (U.S.) and Alex Reyes (World) playing for the Redbirds at the time the picks were made. Flaherty is the 15th Redbird to be named to the game.

The right-hander made his Triple-A debut on June 2, and he has started five times for Memphis and is 1-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27.0 innings. Prior to his promotion, he was 7-2 with a 1.42 ERA in 10 starts for Double-A Springfield, where opponents were hitting just .205 against him. He was named the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April after going 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts for Springfield, with 35 strikeouts in 32.1 innings of work.

Flaherty ranks as the No. 5 Cardinals’ prospect by MLB Pipeline and the No. 11 prospect by Baseball America.

The Futures Game is scheduled to be televised on MLB Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CT).

Yesterday, Kelly, Ryan Sherriff, and Luke Weaver were named Pacific Coast League All-Stars, with the game taking place on Wednesday, July 12.