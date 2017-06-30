Allen Named New Eagles Wrestling Coach

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The Williams Baptist College athletic department has announced the hiring of Todd Allen as the new head coach of its wrestling program. Allen becomes the second head coach in school history and will take over a program that finished in fourth place in the NAIA for the 2016-17 season.

"Todd Allen is a great fit for Williams Baptist College and the ideal coach to lead our wrestling program. He has a strong record of success coaching at the college level and understands the mission of Williams. We are very pleased to have him as the new head coach for the Eagles wrestling program," said Jeff Rider, WBC's director of athletics.

Allen takes over a WBC program that has been highly successful in its first three years of existence. It has produced six All-Americans and one national champion, as well as two American Midwest Conference team championships. It also finished the year ranked in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll in two of the three years. The program returns one national champion, as well as four All-Americans for the 2017-18 season.

“The commitment to excellence is apparent at WBC. It is a privilege to have an opportunity to be a part of what is happening on this campus. The culture that has been cultivated here from faculty and staff towards the students is remarkable. I am excited to continue the success that the program has seen, and look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid by Coach Kerry Regner,” said Allen.

In his coaching career, Allen has coached one national champion, as well as 11 All-American wrestlers. He led his team at Cumberland University to a sixth place finish at the NAIA National Championships in 2014. Allen joins WBC after serving as the head coach at Ouachita Baptist University.

“I believe hard work is the cornerstone of a team and sets the stage to create a family atmosphere and brotherhood that breeds success. My philosophy consists of creating men through the sport of wrestling and developing them in every aspect of their lives,” Allen noted.

The coach is a native of Kentucky and previously served in the Army National Guard during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn, earning a Bronze Star for his service. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Cumberlands and earned his MBA from Cumberland University.

He is married to Kristin Allen, and they have three children.





Allen replaces Kerry Regner as head coach of the Eagles wrestling team. Regner, who founded the Williams program and led it for three years, recently accepted a university coaching position in his native Pennsylvania.