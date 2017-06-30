Wisdom Homers Twice in 8-2 Memphis Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Every Memphis Redbirds starter reached base at least once, and Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs, to ignite an 8-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) Thursday night in the series finale at AutoZone Park.

Wisdom hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run blast in the fifth, giving him 15 on the season and matching his career high. In addition to all nine Redbirds (48-31) starters reaching base, plus pinch-hitter Rangel Ravelo, each of the first seven hitters in the order scored at least one run.

Marco Gonzales battled through 7.0 innings on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits, all singles, with six strikeouts. He ended his outing retiring seven-straight Dodgers (44-34), and the left-hander improved to 4-3 on the season with the victory. Tyler Bray pitched the final two frames in his Triple-A debut, and after pitching a perfect eighth inning he loaded the bases on singles in the ninth but ended up striking out the side.

Oklahoma City scored single runs in the second and fifth innings, with the Redbirds matching it in the bottom of the second and blowing the game open with a four-run bottom of the fifth, highlighted by Wisdom’s second long ball.

The Redbirds ended the night 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Redbirds now turn their attention to a four-game series with the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins), running tomorrow night at 7:05 through Monday.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The current homestand (June 26-July 3) continues with:

Friday, June 30 (7:05 p.m.): Memphis Chicks Night featuring a Chicks jersey auction benefiting the Redbirds Community Fund, Friday Night Block Party featuring a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, July 1 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza with a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, July 2 (2:05 p.m.): Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game, pregame player autographs inside the main gates (subject to change or cancellation)

Monday, July 3 (6:35 p.m.): Independence Day Celebration, presented by AutoZone, featuring postgame fireworks, specialty ticket option with hot dog/hamburger buffet