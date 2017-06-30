16th annual Strawberry fireworks show set for this weekend

You have a chance to have some family fun and see the night sky light up when the Strawberry Fire Department hosts the 16th annual fireworks show.

It happens Saturday, July 1 at the Strawberry ball field and admission is free.

The fun starts with a "Show and Shine" Car Show at 5 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee per car and prizes will be awarded.

Cory Jackson will provide musical entertainment.

The fireworks start at 10 p.m.

A bounce house, vendors, and concessions will be available all day long.

You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

