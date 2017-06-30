Pups get help from new 'mom': how she came to the rescue on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Puppies orphaned after their mother died are getting some help thanks to a rescue group.

The group pair the pups with another mother dog who took them in as her own.

See how they are getting along in the Fox Hole.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android