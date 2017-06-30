Pups get help from new 'mom': how she came to the rescue on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pups get help from new 'mom': how she came to the rescue on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Puppies orphaned after their mother died are getting some help thanks to a rescue group.

The group pair the pups with another mother dog who took them in as her own.

See how they are getting along in the Fox Hole.

  • Playground to be added to community center

    The Paragould Community Center is looking to make some changes in the near future.

  • Aquatic center's roof heavily damaged by hail

    After hail during an April storm heavily damaged the retractable roof at the Paragould Aquatics Center, the city is now working to replace it.

  • Cemetery receives grant for vandalism repairs

    The city of Paragould just recently received a nearly 10,000 grant that will be used to repair vandalized areas in the Linwood Cemetery.

