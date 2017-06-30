Storms cause power outages in N. AR - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Storms cause power outages in N. AR

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
(KAIT) -

More than a thousand homes were without power in Region 8 on Friday, according to North Arkansas Electric Cooperative.

Around 8:35 a.m., there were 1,300 homes affected by the outage.

The company’s outage map said Mountain Home was the hardest hit area with about 790 homes affected.

63 homes in the Salem area were also without power.

Service was fully restored, according to the NAEC, around 1:20 p.m, with the exception of one near Calico Rock.

Members still experiencing an outage are asked to report it to NAEC’s dispatch center by calling 870-895-3221, 870-425-2141 or 870-994-2191.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Firefighter training facility opens at UACCB

    Firefighter training facility opens at UACCB

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:59:37 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:11:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The White River Firefighters Training facility officially opened.

    The White River Firefighters Training facility officially opened.

  • Pocahontas churches help kids heading back to school

    Pocahontas churches help kids heading back to school

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:20:37 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:09:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Many churches in Pocahontas are coming together to help children heading back to school.

    Many churches in Pocahontas are coming together to help children heading back to school.

  • Sheriff's department installs dash cams

    Sheriff's department installs dash cams

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:01:04 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:05:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Clay County Sheriff's Department has just installed the first of four new dash cams.

    The Clay County Sheriff's Department has just installed the first of four new dash cams.

    •   
Powered by Frankly