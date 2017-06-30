Storms cause power outages in N. AR

More than a thousand homes were without power in Region 8 on Friday, according to North Arkansas Electric Cooperative.

Around 8:35 a.m., there were 1,300 homes affected by the outage.

The company’s outage map said Mountain Home was the hardest hit area with about 790 homes affected.

63 homes in the Salem area were also without power.

Service was fully restored, according to the NAEC, around 1:20 p.m, with the exception of one near Calico Rock.

Members still experiencing an outage are asked to report it to NAEC’s dispatch center by calling 870-895-3221, 870-425-2141 or 870-994-2191.

