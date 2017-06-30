Storms cause power outages in N. AR, track them NOW on the weath - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Storms cause power outages in N. AR, track them NOW on the weather app

(KAIT) -

There are more than a thousand homes without power in Region 8, according to North Arkansas Electric Cooperative.

It states at around 8:35 a.m. Friday, there were 1,300 homes affected by the outage.

The company’s outage map said Mountain Home was the hardest hit area with about 790 homes affected.

63 homes in the Salem area are also without power.

Members experiencing an outage are asked to report it to NAEC’s dispatch center by calling 870-895-3221, 870-425-2141 or 870-994-2191.

