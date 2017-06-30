Jonesboro woman pleads guilty to staged crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro woman pleads guilty to staged crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro woman pleaded guilty to insurance fraud for staging a crash three years ago that she claimed injured her.

Jennifer Haggins, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of fraudulent insurance acts and one count of criminal mischief in Craighead County Circuit Court.

She was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay court costs of $540 and $4,554.35 in restitution.

On May 24, 2014, Haggins rented a truck from U-Haul, 1700 Red Wolf Blvd., purchasing the extra insurance, according to Ryan James, commissioner of the Arkansas Insurance Department.

Haggins later collided with another vehicle, causing $4,554.35 in damages. That same day she filed an insurance claim alleging bodily injury, James stated in a news release Friday. He said an investigation revealed the crash was staged.

“These types of cases are becoming more and more prevalent,” James said. “The result will always be the same: a conviction for insurance fraud.”

