Wrong number: Someone racks up $2,700 phone bill on woman's stolen ID

An 84-year-old Jonesboro woman “sprinted” to the police department after receiving a letter claiming she owed nearly $2,700 to a cell phone carrier.

The woman told police Thursday she had received a letter from IC Systems, a debt collector for Sprint, according to the incident report.

The letter stated the woman owed $2,689.73 for an account opened on Jan. 15 with her Social Security number.

The victim told Officer Joshua Beasley she did not open the account and had no idea who did.

Beasley said the victim had spoken with representatives with both Sprint and IC Systems. They told her before they would investigate she had to file a police report.

It is not known where the account was opened, Beasley stated. However, Sprint did say it was opened in one of their stores.

