Police: Passenger tried to jump out of car during chase

A Texas man faces felony fleeing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase, all while his passenger was trying to get out of his car.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Officer Bryan Davis reported seeing a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am pull out of the America’s Best Value Inn parking lot.

When he began to pull out behind the car, it drove back into the parking lot and stopped for about five minutes, the incident report stated.

The car pulled out again and Davis tucked in behind it. Upon noticing that the license plate light was out, Davis said he initiated a traffic stop on Caraway near the Parker Road intersection.

When he walked up to the car, Davis stated he could smell “intoxicants” coming from the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Stacey Price of Dallas, TX.

Davis asked Price for his driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance.

Instead of handing the paperwork over, court documents stated Price put the car into Drive and “sped off at a high rate of speed.”

Price headed north on Caraway Road until he got to the intersection of Race Street. He then veered into the southbound lane of traffic and fishtailed, nearly losing control of his vehicle.

He regained control of the car and drove through the parking lot on the northwest side of the intersection, the affidavit stated. He then headed west on Race in the eastbound lanes with oncoming traffic approaching.

After passing Bernard Street, the officer reported seeing the passenger side door open and “it appeared the passenger was trying to get out of the vehicle, but the driver would not slow down.”

The vehicle then turned southbound on McClellan and Davis "observed the passenger almost fall out," the affidavit stated.

The car then turned east on Access Road and continued across Caraway before turning into America’s Best Value Inn.

“At this point, the vehicle slowed down enough that the passenger was able to exit the vehicle,” the court document stated.

Price then continued around the building and crossed Phillips Road to Hampton Inn. He then accelerated through the parking lot and hit the retaining wall at the back of the business.

The court document stated he managed to recover and continue around the business, crossing Phillips back to America’s Best Value Inn, where he high-centered on a curb.

Price jumped out of the car and attempted to run away, but Officer Davis stopped him.

When asked why he was fleeing, Price is alleged to have said he had warrants.

Davis asked his name and Price said it was “Cornelius Roddy.” When Davis was unable to get a return on that name, he contacted the passenger.

She told the officer she was “just getting a ride with him and didn’t know his name.”

Davis took Price to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was positively identified.

According to the affidavit, Price was wanted on felony warrants out of Dallas, TX.

After failing standardized field sobriety tests, Davis took Price to a local hospital for a urine analysis. But, once there Price refused to take the test.

On Friday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Price with fleeing, reckless driving, obstructing governmental operations, DWI-drugs, refusal to submit, no tail lamps or reflectors, and no proof of liability insurance.

Boling set Price’s bond at $10,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

