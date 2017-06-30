Anderson named Cave City mayor

Cave City council members appointed one of their own Tuesday night to fill out the term of former Mayor Ron Burge.

According to Police Chief Brian Barnett, council members unanimously approved Jonas Anderson to serve as mayor.

Earlier this month, the Cave City City Council announced Burge was resigning from his position as mayor.

Burge has been in office since January 2013.

He was appointed when the former mayor, Daniel Wilson, resigned due to an illness in December 2012.

Wilson, who spent 53 years serving the city, passed away in January of 2013.

Burge said he’s reached retirement age and wants to spend more time with his family.

He said it's time for the younger generation to take over the city.

The council approved Burge’s resignation, effective July 14.

