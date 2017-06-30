Mayor of Cave City resigns

The Cave City City Council announced Tuesday night that Ron Burge was resigning from his position as mayor.

Burge has been in office since January 2013.

He was appointed when the former mayor, Daniel Wilson, resigned due to an illness in December 2012.

Wilson, who spent 53 years serving the city, passed away in January of 2013.

Burge said he’s reached retirement age and wants to spend more time with his family.

He said it's time for the younger generation to take over the city.

The council approved Burge’s resignation, which is effective July 14.

Cave City Councilwoman Hanna Smith said they’re not going to have a special election, but plan to appoint someone with experience at their next meeting.

The city council will make a final decision on who will become interim mayor at their meeting on July 25th.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android