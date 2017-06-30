Parolee arrested after search turns up handgun, sawed-off shotgun

While investigating reports of alleged child abuse, police say they found drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun.

On June 25, Jonesboro police assisted Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children in contacting the residents of a home in the 200-block of Nisbett regarding allegations of abuse, court documents stated.

While investigating, police discovered that Francisco Cordova, 38, of Jonesboro was a parolee.

After confirming his status, officers conducted a parole search of the home.

They found a sawed-off shotgun in a dresser drawer wrapped in an article of clothing, the affidavit stated. They also found a small black handgun hidden under the mattress.

Officers ran the weapons’ serial numbers through Dispatch and discovered the handgun was reported stolen out of Poinsett County.

Court documents stated that officers found a small glass pipe used to smoke marijuana with residue on it.

After witnesses had confirmed Cordova owned the weapons, officers arrested him and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Friday, June 30, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with possession of a firearm by certain persons; criminal use of a prohibited weapon; theft by receiving a firearm valued at less than $2,500; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cordova remains at the CCDC on a $25,000 cash-only bond awaiting a July 31 appearance in circuit court.

The court documents did not state the results of the initial investigation of child abuse.

