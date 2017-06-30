MO man accused of raping girl extradited to AR - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

MO man accused of raping girl extradited to AR

Joshua Chambers (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Joshua Chambers (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Missouri man accused of raping a girl has been extradited to Arkansas to face charges.

Joshua O’Neal Chambers, 38, of Alton, MO was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Friday following his extradition from Oregon County, MO.

On May 10, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Chambers had raped a minor female related to him.

The report stated Chambers drove the victim to a location in the Midway area, forced her to undress then forcibly raped her.

On May 18, sheriff’s deputies in Oregon County arrested Chambers on theft charges. A hold was placed on him and a Baxter County detective traveled there to interview him about the alleged rape.

“During the interview, Chambers admitted to picking up the victim and traveling to a residence and having intercourse with the minor child,” according to a statement Friday from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chambers, who was in the process of moving to Mountain Home is charged with Rape, a Class Y felony.

He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond pending his appearance in circuit court on July 6.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police: Passenger tried to jump out of car during chase

    Police: Passenger tried to jump out of car during chase

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:31:16 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:11:21 GMT
    Stacey Price (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Stacey Price (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Texas man faces felony fleeing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase, all while his passenger was trying to get out of his car.

    A Texas man faces felony fleeing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase, all while his passenger was trying to get out of his car.

  • Fischer to be Missouri's next chief justice

    Fischer to be Missouri's next chief justice

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:05:14 GMT
    Judge Zel M. Fischer (Missouri courts website)Judge Zel M. Fischer (Missouri courts website)

    Missouri Supreme Court Judge Zel Fischer is the state's next chief justice.

    Missouri Supreme Court Judge Zel Fischer is the state's next chief justice.

  • MO man accused of raping girl extradited to AR

    MO man accused of raping girl extradited to AR

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:56:51 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:02:15 GMT
    Joshua Chambers (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)Joshua Chambers (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Missouri man accused of raping a girl has been extradited to Arkansas to face charges.

    A Missouri man accused of raping a girl has been extradited to Arkansas to face charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly