MO man accused of raping girl extradited to AR

A Missouri man accused of raping a girl has been extradited to Arkansas to face charges.

Joshua O’Neal Chambers, 38, of Alton, MO was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Friday following his extradition from Oregon County, MO.

On May 10, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Chambers had raped a minor female related to him.

The report stated Chambers drove the victim to a location in the Midway area, forced her to undress then forcibly raped her.

On May 18, sheriff’s deputies in Oregon County arrested Chambers on theft charges. A hold was placed on him and a Baxter County detective traveled there to interview him about the alleged rape.

“During the interview, Chambers admitted to picking up the victim and traveling to a residence and having intercourse with the minor child,” according to a statement Friday from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chambers, who was in the process of moving to Mountain Home is charged with Rape, a Class Y felony.

He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond pending his appearance in circuit court on July 6.

