Sheriff's department installs dash cams

The Clay County Sheriff's Department has just installed the first of four new dash cams.

The department began collecting donations to purchase the cameras after an officer was involved in a crash that killed a woman in October of 2016.

The first dash cam was installed in Deputy Terry Burdin's unit.

"I'm grateful to all those who participated to make this possible," said Burdin.

He said the cameras will help in many ways and is thankful he now has one in his unit.

"The camera doesn't lie, it protects us, and it also protects the public," he said. "It protects the citizens of Clay County."

Sheriff Terry Miller said the dash cams cost around $2,600 each.

He said this is something the department has been working towards for some time and he is happy they now have the new equipment.

"It preserves any evidence or any kind of activities between the officer and the person that they come in contact with," he said. "It's an evidence gathering tool that we use and it puts a lot of ease to a lot of people's minds."

