Pocahontas churches help kids heading back to school

Many churches in Pocahontas are coming together to help children heading back to school.

For many years, the churches have hosted "Backpack 2 School" at WestRidge Church of Christ.

The one-day program provides free school supplies to kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the area.

For the past several months, these same area churches have been reaching out to flood victims in need.

Now, the churches plan to continue that outreach and hold their yearly back-to-school event.

"It's just our plan to continue to serve the community with this building in any way that we can and to glorify God with it," said Terry Baker, a church member.

Baker said the churches continue with outreach efforts like these because it is part of their calling.

"We're serving God," he said. "It's also rewarding to see all the churches working together."

The event will be held August 5 at WestRidge Church of Christ.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the event will last until 1 p.m.

