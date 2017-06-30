Police officer terminated after arrest

A police officer is now off of the job after he was arrested this week.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Brandon Womack was terminated from the Leachville Police Department.

Arkansas State Police arrested Womack on June 26 for third-degree battery.

Leachville City Attorney Gina Knight confirmed to Region 8 News that he was fired three days later, but could not comment any further.

Womack had been suspended with pay since the end of April for an undisclosed reason.

He is expected in Blytheville District Court in August.

Region 8 News has sent a Freedom of Information request to the city of Leachville for Womack’s records.

Arkansas State Police is over the investigation.

