Family loses everything in house fire

Several people in Independence County are joining together to help raise money for a family who lost everything in a house fire on June 26.

The Cushman Fire Department responded to a house fire located on North Main Street. As a result, the Lee family lost everything.

Crystal Lee said she was at work when she got a call from 911. She said they told her that her house was on fire and her husband and son were taken to the hospital.

“By the time I made it to the hospital, I beat them there,” Lee said. “My son was okay he was just covered in soot, and my husband had burned himself. His hands, nose, ears, elbows are all burned."

Lee said her husband was taking a nap when their three-year-old decided to play with the oven. She said her son got scared and threw what he caught on fire and ran out the house.

“My husband woke up with a whole bunch of smoke in the house,” Lee said. “And went to find my son to see if he was okay, and when they went to put out the fire and it was already too bad.”

Lee said everything in the house was destroyed by the fire.

The only thing left was the clothes on their backs.

The Lee family is currently staying with relatives in Cushman.

However, she said they don't have the proper transportation to get around, and the family is also expecting another baby.

In order to keep her job, Lee walks 11 miles to work at the Littlefield Express 9 in Batesville.

Shannon Stevens, Lee’s boss, and several other people in the community are trying to raise money to help her family.

“The fire really tore me up, but knowing that she’s walking to work is what really got me,” Stevens said. “She wants her job so bad that at three months pregnant she would walk 11 miles to work. It’s too dangerous to do that. Sometimes you have to ask for help. You don't want to, but sometimes you just have too. I just want everyone to know what she's doing to keep her job. I just feel like any help that she can get whether it's donations or a ride to work would make all the difference in the world to her and her family."

The Lee family said they have received a lot of calls and support from several people in Batesville and Cushman. Lee said they received clothes, toys, donated furniture for their future home and other items to help the family get back on their feet.

"Just for somebody to call and say hey are you okay, or is there anything we can do," she said. "I've never known so much loyalty and compassion until it happens to you."

There is a go fund me account set up to help support the Lee Family. Stevens said you can also contact Littlefield Express 9 at 870-793-7487.

