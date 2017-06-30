NWS donates signs to county - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NWS donates signs to county

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The National Weather Service gave Randolph County a gift following this spring’s flooding.

They gave the county four signs to designate flooded roadways.

The signs were given to County Judge David Jansen on Friday.

He said they will be installed in areas that have low-water bridges on Country Club Road and Pyburn Extended in Pocahontas.

The signs warn drivers to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Jansen said each time the county gets two to three inches of rain, the signs will come in handy.

“We’ve got two low-water bridges really close together,” Jansen said. “So, when one gets high, you’re not going to get through the other one either. So, we’re going to be able to handle, take two signs, and handle two low-water bridges on one section.”

Jansen added that they hope to eventually place these signs on every road that needs it in the county.

