5 arrested during "Green-Go" drug operation

Forrest City police arrested five people during operation “Green-Go” this month.

According to the police department's Facebook page, officers with the street crimes unit received tips about some illegal narcotic sales around South Izard Street.

Throughout the month, officers used informants and tips to pinpoint the location of the illegal activity.

They served a warrant for a home in the 700-block S. Izard Street on June 28.

Officers from the Forrest City Police Department, St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police searched the home.

Suspects in the home met officers with a Bushmaster AR-15 and a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Eventually, the suspects in the home were arrested without incident.

Officers found 32.585 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of Oxycontin, drug paraphernalia used to manufacture crack cocaine, and firearms inside the home and in the suspects’ vehicle.

Oscar Escalante, Epimenio Ruiz, Juan Antonio Delamora, Branden Curtis, and Shida Nicole Barber were arrested for:

Possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Possession with purpose to deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of drug paraphernalia

“I would like to commend the hard work of my Street Crimes Unit in their continued attempts to eradicate illegal narcotics from our neighborhoods,” Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said. “I’m grateful that no officer or citizen was hurt during this operation. I would like to thank the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police for assisting with manpower just in case this incident wouldn’t have went as smoothly as we had hoped. Lastly, I would like to thank the continued assistance from our citizens to make our home of Forrest City the safest city in the Delta.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android