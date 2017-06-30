Woman brings weed into detention center

A woman appeared in court Friday after police found marijuana on her while she was being booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Amy Perry was stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper at Highway 63 and Dan Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Troopers could smell marijuana on her, she had bloodshot eyes, and appeared disoriented and could not stop moving, the affidavit stated.

After an initial test was performed in the field, Perry was detained and taken to CCDC where, according to the affidavit, the trooper completed a drug influence test.

Perry was rules impaired and arrested for driving while under the influence of a drug.

While she was being booked into jail, the intake officer could smell what she believed was marijuana coming from Perry, according to a jail incident report.

She was asked several times if she had anything illegal on her, to which she answered that she did not.

The state trooper and booking officer told Perry that if she carried anything illegal into the jail she would face a felony charge.

Perry acknowledged she understood and swore she did not have anything on her.

When Perry was strip-searched, she kept her legs close together, and the smell of marijuana got stronger, in jail incident report said.

She was asked to bend over and cough, at which time the officer saw something in her vaginal cavity.

Perry said it was a little bit of marijuana and begged the booking officer to flush it.

The state trooper amended her charges to add furnishing prohibited articles.

A judge found probable cause to charge Perry with furnishing prohibited articles, which is a class C felony, possession of a schedule 6 substance less than 4 ounces, and driving under the influence.

Her bail was set at $1,500. Her next court date is August 29.

