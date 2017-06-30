Firefighter training facility opens at UACCB - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Firefighter training facility opens at UACCB

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The White River Firefighters Training facility officially opened.

The firefighter’s association had a new training facility built on the campus of University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

Firefighters were able to put the new facility to the test this week.

Rookies out of Batesville, Southside, Pleasant Plains, and Bethesda got to try it out.

The facility can offer search and rescue training and firefighter rescue.

