Firefighter training facility opens at UACCB

The White River Firefighters Training facility officially opened.

The firefighter’s association had a new training facility built on the campus of University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

Firefighters were able to put the new facility to the test this week.

Rookies out of Batesville, Southside, Pleasant Plains, and Bethesda got to try it out.

The facility can offer search and rescue training and firefighter rescue.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android