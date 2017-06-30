Portable toilet destroyed by explosion

Police in Searcy responded to a call on Thursday about some property damaged in the 1400-block Higginson Street.

According to a police report, officers made contact with the foreman of Hydco, who showed them what was left of a portable toilet at the construction site.

The toilet had been destroyed with an unknown explosive.

It was valued at $600.

There are no known suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call the Searcy Police Department.

