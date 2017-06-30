Portable toilet destroyed by explosion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Portable toilet destroyed by explosion

(Source: Searcy Police Dept.) (Source: Searcy Police Dept.)
(Source: Searcy Police Dept.) (Source: Searcy Police Dept.)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Police in Searcy responded to a call on Thursday about some property damaged in the 1400-block Higginson Street.

According to a police report, officers made contact with the foreman of Hydco, who showed them what was left of a portable toilet at the construction site.

The toilet had been destroyed with an unknown explosive.

It was valued at $600.

There are no known suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call the Searcy Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman brings weed into detention center

    Woman brings weed into detention center

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:47:30 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:05:57 GMT
    Amy Perry (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Amy Perry (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A woman appeared in court Friday after police found marijuana on her while she was being booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.

    A woman appeared in court Friday after police found marijuana on her while she was being booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.

  • Family loses everything in house fire

    Family loses everything in house fire

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:56:09 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:04:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Several people in Independence County are joining together to help raise money for a family who lost everything in a house fire on June 26.

    Several people in Independence County are joining together to help raise money for a family who lost everything in a house fire on June 26.

  • NWS donates signs to county

    NWS donates signs to county

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:21:10 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:55:51 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The National Weather Service gave Randolph County a gift following this spring’s flooding.

    The National Weather Service gave Randolph County a gift following this spring’s flooding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly