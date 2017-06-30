Hospital welcomes first set of residents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hospital welcomes first set of residents

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The White River Health System announced their first 10 medical residents.

The residents will take part of their Internal Medicine Residency Program.

The White River Medical Center in Batesville will be the primary inpatient training facility for the program.

They held a matriculation ceremony to welcome the 10 residents on Friday.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe spoke at the ceremony.

White River Health System CEO Gary Bebow said this program will benefit more than just the city of Batesville.

"One of the problems in our country right now is the maldistribution of physicians,” Bebow said. “Our hospital took the initiative to grow our own, to train our own, because statistics show us where  doctors go to do their residency, the probability of them staying in that location is greater."

Bebow said the new physicians will officially start on Monday.

