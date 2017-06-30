Family remembers girl who died saving cousin

A Blytheville family will lay a young girl to rest on Saturday, knowing that she died a hero earlier this month.

Ny’Asia “Diamond” Britt was described by many as kind and help.

She was always putting others before herself, even at the moment of her death.

“She wasn’t nothing but 10 and she made sure everybody was taken care of before her,” Ny’Asia’s mother Lakesha Harris said.

Her young daughter went swimming with family members on the Red River in McCurtain County, Oklahoma on June 17.

“I always told her don’t go near the water, baby you can’t swim so don’t go near it,” Harris said.

Harris said Ny’Asia promised not to swim, but she saw her cousin struggling in the rushing water.

“She’s always watching out for somebody,” Harris said. “She put herself last and she saved her cousin.”

Ny’Asia was swept away while trying to rescue that cousin. Her body was recovered hours later.

“That just devastated me,” Harris said about getting the news that her daughter had died.

Now, her family is remembering the bright, young girl and the happiness she brought to those around her.

“She’s one of the most outgoing, smart, beautiful, just all around person,” Harris said.

“She was very responsible, she was a great helper, very smart, a great example for other kids,” said Ny’Asia’s former math and science teacher Kia Fulkerson.

Harris said she has at least some comfort knowing her daughter died so that someone else could continue to live.

“My heart is broken and it can never be mended back together, but it’s like she did a purpose and she died doing something that most people won’t even do, won’t even think about doing,” Harris said. “She was a fallen angel and now she’s gone back to her resting home where she’s supposed to be.”

This is the second member of the same family who has died at Rocky Shoals along the Red River.

Ny’Asia’s cousin drowned there nine years earlier.

The McCurtain County Sheriff said people should use caution going into the water there, but they cannot restrict swimming since it is private property.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android