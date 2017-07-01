Little Rock city, state officials react to overnight shooting

Several Little Rock city officials, as well as state officials, reacted to this morning's mass shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge overnight that left 28 injured.

According to ABC affiliate KATV, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote on Twitter, "Prayers for 17 victims injured at Power Ultra Lounge LR in a senseless act of violence. Grateful for 1st responders who saved lives. As leaders, it's our responsibility to encourage civil, peaceful discourse; violence can never be the solution to solve our differences."

The Mayor of Little Rock, Mark Stodola, also commented, calling the situation "absolutely outrageous, outlandish conduct."

According to KATV, Stodola said he plans to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon to provide updates on the shooting.

“Cathy and I send our prayers to the victims of this tragic violence," U.S. Senator John Boozman said in a statement. "I continue to stand and support law enforcement to fight this ongoing reckless violence in our capital city.”

Congressman French Hill commented on the matter as well, saying "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s senseless act of violence. I am confident in the ability of our seasoned police officers in Little Rock to bring the suspect or suspects to justice, and I have reached out to Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner to offer any assistance he may need from my office. I also thank our first responders, doctors, and hospital staff for their treatment of those wounded. Members of our community are strong and resilient, and it's when we work together that we can find solutions to overcome this kind of violence."

