Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes special Region 8 visit

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a stop in the City of Weiner on Saturday.

The company contacted Weiner Mayor Todd Bartholemew in April to set up a special celebration to debut their new formulation of hot dogs.

The company also showed off some new additions to the Wienermobile.

"We're super excited to be in Weiner," said Brand Manager Christian Badger.   "To share not only our new and exciting additions to the Wiener fleet including the Wiener drone and the Wiener-cycle, but it's all in an effort to put our better Oscar Mayer hot dog in people's hands."

During the event, they gave out free hot dogs that have been re-formulated with healthier ingredients.

Many residents showed up and the event also drew some travelers from out of state.

"I talked to one man from Tennessee, a while ago, that follows it all over the country," said Mayor Bartholemew.  

The city also provided free snow cones to those in attendance.

Mayor Bartholemew said he was surprised when the company originally contacted him and is thrilled they stopped in Weiner for this celebration.

